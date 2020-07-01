Red Sox players reporting to Fenway Park for coronavirus testing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Players of the Boston Red Sox are reporting to Fenway Park Wednesday for coronavirus testing to find out if they can practice.

As part of the Major League Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement, teams cannot disclose which players have the virus but Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom confirmed that one player on their 40-man roster recently tested positive.

The first pitchers and catchers workout is scheduled for Friday, with opening day games set for the end of the month.

The 162-game marathon was cut down to a 60-game sprint, which could potentially create a different approach for teams on and off the field.

Red Sox Manager Ron Roenicke said, “We know that in two months, the team who gets hot at the right time is going to be in the playoffs. We’re obviously hoping we’re one of those teams.”

He added that he is eager to kick off the season but realizes it’s going to be unlike any other.

“It’s not just about keeping everybody safe and healthy, but we also realize we have a job to do and get in shape,” Roenicke said.

Some players around the league are concerned about the coronavirus and have opted to not play the 2020 season, but Roenicke expects a full roster when they report to intake processing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)