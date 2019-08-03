Red Sox reinstate left-handed pitcher Brian Johnson from 10-day injured list

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox returned left-handed pitcher Brian Johnson from his injury rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket and reinstated him from the 10-day injured list on Saturday.

President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski made the announcement.

Johnson will serve as the 26th man for Saturday’s doubleheader against the New York Yankees.

He is expected to start the second game, according to the Red Sox.

Per Major League Baseball rules, both teams are permitted to add an extra player for Saturday’s games.

Johnson 28, was placed on the injured list last week with a non-baseball related medical matter that was discovered during routine testing by the club’s medical staff, according to the Red Sox.

He made three rehab starts for Pawtucket, going 1-0 with a 3.68 ERA.

He has made seven appearances, with two starts, for Boston.

Johnson was selected by Boston in the first round of the 2012 June Draft.

He is 7-7 with 4.54 ERA in 51 career appearances, with 21 starts, since making his major league baseball debut in 2015.

