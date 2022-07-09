BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Sox released relief pitcher Hansel Robles on Saturday, the team announced.

The eight-year veteran was designated for assignment after the right hander gave up a run and walked two batters in a 8-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.

Robles was in the midst of his second season in Boston and had posted a 5.84 ERA approaching the unofficial halfway mark of the 2022 campaign.

The Red Sox currently sit at third place in the AL East and are 16 games back of the division-leading New York Yankees.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox