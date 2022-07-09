BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Sox released relief pitcher Hansel Robles on Saturday, the team announced.

The eight-year veteran was designated for assignment after the right hander gave up a run and walked two batters in a 8-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.

Robles was in the midst of his second season in Boston and had posted a 5.84 ERA approaching the unofficial halfway mark of the 2022 campaign.

The Red Sox currently sit at third place in the AL East and are 16 games back of the division-leading New York Yankees.

