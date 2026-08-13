BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox placed right-handed reliever Garrett Whitlock on the 15-day injured list Thursday with right elbow inflammation and recalled right-handed pitcher Greg Weissert from Triple-A Worcester.

Whitlock (6-1, 2.05 ERA) has pitched 44 innings over 45 appearances with 49 strikeouts this season. He has made 210 appearances in six seasons with the Red Sox.

Weissert (3-2, 3.97) has pitched in 48 games for Boston this season.

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