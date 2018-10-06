Red Sox replace Wright with Hembree on roster vs Yankees

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox knuckleballer Steven Wright has been replaced on the AL Division Series roster with reliever Heath Hembree.

Wright has inflammation in his left knee and a loose body. He is ineligible for the rest of the best-of-five series and also cannot play in the AL Championship Series. He could be active for the World Series.

Wright told manager Alex Cora before Game 1 on Friday that his knee was bothering him.

Hembree was 4-1 with a 4.20 ERA in 67 games this season. Boston announced the decision Saturday before Game 2.

