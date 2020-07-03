Red Sox return to Fenway Park for summer training ahead of MLB return

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Sox were back at Fenway Park on Friday as all MLB teams are getting their summer training underway – just another surreal scene during the 2020 pandemic.

The players are working out in shifts and doing their best to maintain social distancing

The catchers on the 60-man roster were the first to take the field – followed shortly by the pitchers.

Manager Ron Roenicke was in a mask by the batting cage this morning. He is 63 and says he’s being careful not to get the virus

Former Sox star Jason Varitek is now a coach – he was also in a mask keeping an eye on the catchers.

The white boxes behind the right field concourse are showers for the players – they are not using the locker room.

The players have been tested for COVID-19 and antibodies. If they test positive they have to quarantine and they can’t return to the team until two negative tests come back.

