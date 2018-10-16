Red Sox say they are not sure when Sale available

HOUSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox say they aren’t sure when lefty ace Chris Sale will be available to pitch.

Speaking Tuesday before Game 3 of the AL Championship Series, Boston manager Alex Cora says Sale was still on his way to the ballpark and would go to the training room when he arrived. The manager also says Sale might throw a bullpen session, possibly during the game against the Houston Astros.

Sale, the potential Red Sox starter for Game 5 on Thursday night, was released Monday from Massachusetts General Hospital. He was hospitalized Sunday night for observation for what the team has called a stomach illness.

The team hasn’t specified the ailment or treatment. Cora says Sale started feeling ill and throwing up after starting the series opener Saturday night at Fenway Park, then went to the hospital early Sunday morning. The manager says it was nothing serious.

