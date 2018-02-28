Red Sox say they’ve filed petition with City of Boston to rename Yawkey Way

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox have announced they have filed a petition to rename Yawkey Way.

The team released a statement Wednesday announcing their intent to make the change. According to the statement, the team says they filed a petition with the city of Boston.

The request is that the name be restored to its original name, Jersey Street.

The team says it hopes the change will “reinforce that Fenway Park is inclusive and welcoming to all.”

The street is named after former owner Thomas Yawkey, a former owner of the Red Sox who was a controversial figure in team history.

You can see the team’s full statement below.

“The Red Sox, with the approval and cooperation of all abutters on Yawkey Way, have filed a petition with the City of Boston Public Improvement Commission requesting that the Yawkey Way street name be restored to its original Jersey Street name. Restoring the Jersey Street name is intended to reinforce that Fenway Park is inclusive and welcoming to all.

It is important to separate the unfortunate and undeniable history of the Red Sox with regards to race and integration from the incredible charitable work the Yawkey Foundation has accomplished in this millennium and over the last 16 years. The positive impact they have had, and continue to have, in hospitals, on education programs, and with underserved communities throughout Boston and New England, is admirable and enduring. We have the utmost respect for their mission, leadership, and the institutions they support.

We appreciate the partnership of the other property owners, and the consideration of city on this important matter.”

