BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have signed left-handed reliever Danny Coulombe to a $1 million, one-year contract that allows him to earn an additional $2 million in performance and roster bonuses.

The team also said on Thursday that utilityman Romy Gonzalez had surgery on his left shoulder and was placed on the 60-day injured list.

Coulombe, 36, is 17-10 with a 3.35 ERA for five teams over 11 seasons. He appeared in 55 games for Texas and Minnesota last season, going 2-1 with a 2.30 ERA.

Coulombe can earn $750,000 in performance bonuses for games: $75,000 each for 30, 35, 40 and 45, and $150,000 apiece for 50, 55 and 60. He can earn $1.25 million on roster bonuses: $250,000 each for 30, 60, 90, 120 and 150 days on the active roster or the injured list, as long as the IL stint is not related to a left arm injury.

Gonzalez batted .305 with nine homers and 53 RBIs — all career highs — for Boston last season.

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