BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Hunter Dobbins left Friday’s game against Tampa Bay in the second inning due to right knee pain after making a put-out while covering first base.

The 25-year-old right-hander caught a throw from first baseman Abraham Toro before landing awkwardly on the bag to record the second out of the inning. He limped back to the mound and was removed from the game after a warmup toss.

Dobbins allowed an earned run on two hits and a walk with two strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings against the Rays.

Dobbins was making his first start for Boston since June 20, when he landed on the injured list with a right elbow injury. He was making his 11th start of the season and entered with a 4-1 record and a 4.10 ERA.

___

