Boston Red Sox (53-45, third in the AL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (57-39, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Lucas Giolito (6-1, 3.36 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Cubs: Colin Rea (7-3, 3.91 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -138, Red Sox +116; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox aim to keep their 10-game win streak going when they visit the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago is 30-16 in home games and 57-39 overall. The Cubs have a 41-8 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Boston has gone 21-25 in road games and 53-45 overall. The Red Sox have gone 33-11 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Crow-Armstrong has 21 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs and 71 RBIs while hitting .265 for the Cubs. Michael Busch is 13 for 37 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 21 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs for the Red Sox. Romy Gonzalez is 16 for 39 with five doubles, two triples and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Red Sox: 10-0, .299 batting average, 1.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 46 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Porter Hodge: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (calf), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (oblique), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Hunter Dobbins: 15-Day IL (acl), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (knee), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (hip), Zack Kelly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Justin Slaten: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Guerrero: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winckowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (flexor), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

