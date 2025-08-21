Boston Red Sox (68-59, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (69-57, second in the AL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Lucas Giolito (8-2, 3.63 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Yankees: Luis Gil (1-1, 5.14 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -145, Red Sox +121; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox head into the matchup against the New York Yankees as losers of three in a row.

New York has a 69-57 record overall and a 37-25 record in home games. The Yankees have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .331.

Boston has a 68-59 record overall and a 27-34 record in road games. Red Sox pitchers have a collective 3.76 ERA, which ranks sixth in the majors.

The teams meet Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Red Sox are up 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 67 extra base hits (25 doubles, two triples and 40 home runs). Giancarlo Stanton is 12 for 22 with a double, five home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 25 doubles, three triples and 14 home runs for the Red Sox. Roman Anthony is 11 for 38 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .275 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Red Sox: 3-7, .229 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Yankees: Brent Headrick: 15-Day IL (forearm), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (back), Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (oblique), Oswaldo Cabrera: 60-Day IL (ankle), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Rob Refsnyder: 10-Day IL (oblique), Wilyer Abreu: day-to-day (calf), Luis Guerrero: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (flexor), Hunter Dobbins: 60-Day IL (acl), Marcelo Mayer: 10-Day IL (wrist), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (hip), Justin Slaten: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Winckowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

