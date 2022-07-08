BOSTON (WHDH) - For the second straight year, Rafael Devers will be manning the hot corner for the American League at the All-Star Game after the 24-year-old beat out Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez in the fan vote.

Devers will be the lone Sox position player at the MLB’s 92nd All-Star game.

Devers entered Friday’s game against the Yankees batting .330/.387/.598 with 19 home runs. Dever’s 106 hits and 192 total bases lead the AL.

The American League starting lineup is as follows:

Catcher- Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays

First Base- Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

Second Base- Jose Altuve, Astros

Third Base- Rafael Devers, Red Sox

Shortstop- Tim Anderson, White Sox

Outfield- Aaron Judge, Yankees

Outfield- Mike Trout, Angels

Outfield- Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees

Designated Hitter- Shohei Ohtani

Baseball’s Midsummer Classic is scheduled to take place on July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

