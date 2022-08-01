BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Sox have acquired Chicago White Sox catcher Reese McGuire in exchange for relief pitcher Jake Diekman, following another trade that saw Christian Vázquez go to the Astros hours before the Red Sox play them in Houston.

News of the Vázquez trade arrived as he was taking part in batting practice, addressing the media when a Red Sox PR official reportedly pulled him away.

The Boston homegrown catcher was traded in exchange for minor league infielder/outfielder Emmanuel Valdez and minor league outfielder Wilyer Abreau.

The Red Sox announced the trade that sent Diekman to Chicago for McGuire also included either a player to be named or cash considerations.

Diekman signed with Boston back in March, inking a two-year deal as a free agent. The 35-year-old had a 4.23 ERA across 44 appearances this season.

McGuire played 53 games for the White Sox this year, batting .225.

He will join the Red Sox as they part ways with Vázquez, a 2008 draft pick who worked his way through the farm system before making his professional debut in 2014.

Vázquez was Boston’s primary catcher going into their 2018 World Series-winning season before an injury saw him spend most of the summer on the disabled list.

He would return in time for the postseason as the Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the championship.

