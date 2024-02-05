BOSTON (WHDH) - It is officially the unofficial start to baseball season in Boston: Red Sox truck day.

The team packed up everything from baseballs to jerseys, bubblegum and more before the truck makes its way to JetBlue Park in Fort Meyers, FL for spring training.

Pitchers and catchers are set to report for their first workouts one week from Wednesday, with full team workouts scheduled to begin on February 19.

The regular season begins March 28 in Seattle.

