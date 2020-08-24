BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox wives are raising money for the Jimmy Fund through an online auction where people can bid for baskets filled with players’ favorite things.

Bidding for the baskets, which contain autographed items and other choice pieces from the players. began Monday and lasts for one week.

Bids for each player basket can be placed here.

All proceeds from the auction will benefit the Jimmy Fund, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s patient care and cancer research center for children and adults.

