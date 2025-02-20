BOSTON (WHDH) - While the Red Sox try to push for a playoff berth, they’re also getting ready to usher in a talented trio of newcomers.

Shortstop Marcelo Mayer, utilityman Kristian Campbell, and outfielder Roman Anthony.

“When you get drafted, to put yourself in this position… As quickly as you can to get to the big league camp and to possibly win a job, help this team as soon as possible… I think that’s the goal for all of us,” said Anthony.

Anthony, a smooth-swinging power-hitter, has a limitless ceiling. He’s trying to downplay his status as the #1 prospect in baseball.

“Being here in this locker room, nobody cares about that,” said Anthony. “It’s just about trying to help this team win, trying to help this team become a better ballclub.”

Marcello Mayer brings left-handed pop and a polished approach to the field. The former fourth-overall pick may represent the future at short stop.

“Mayer, he plays the part. He is really good at short stop. Smooth, good intuition, good instincts for how tall, he moves with grace over there, like old school short stops. He is really good,” said Red Sox Manager Alex Cora.

Campbell is the wild card. The minor-league player of the year could push for time in the outfield or at second base, thanks to an advanced approach at the plate.

“Very smart kid, he gets it right away, makes adjustments on the fly,” said Cora. “He hits the ball hard. [His] swing decisions are really good, he dominates the strike zone. He’s gonna get a lot of at-bats, he’s gonna get a chance, like others, but that’s what caught my attention.”

Catch the Red Sox on 7NEWS this Sunday — Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest Boston Red Sox news.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)