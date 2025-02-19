FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Right-handed reliever Adam Ottavino agreed to a minor league contract with the Boston Red Sox and will report to big league spring training.

Ottavino, 39, pitched for the New York Mets the past three seasons, making a career-high 12 saves in 2023 to go with a 3.21 ERA. He went 2-2 with a save and a 4.34 ERA last season.

This is his second stint in Boston. Ottavino went 7-3 with 11 saves and a 4.21 ERA in 2021 with the Red Sox.

