BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox declined a $4.25 million option on left-hander Joely Rodríguez, who gets a $500,000 buyout.

Rodríguez, who turns 32 on Nov. 14, had a 6.55 ERA over 11 relief appearances and 11 innings in his one season with Boston. He agreed last November to a $2 million, one-year contract that included a $1.5 million salary this year. He earned a $500,000 roster bonus for being on the active roster for 30 days.

Rodríguez began the season on the injured list with a strained right oblique. After making five appearances from May 17-30, Rodríguez went back on the IL with left shoulder inflammation. He made six more appearances from July 9-25, then went on the IL with right hip inflammaton. Rodríguez did not pitch for the Red Sox for the rest of the season.

A six-year major league veteran, Rodríguez is 5-9 with a 4.70 ERA and one save in 168 games for Philadelphia (2016-17), Texas (2020-21), the New York Yankees (2021), the New York Mets (2022) and the Red Sox.

Boston announced its decision Saturday night.

