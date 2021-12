The Patriots placed three more players on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday.

Second-string quarterback Brian Hoyer was listed, along with Josh Uche and Brandon King, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported.

On Monday, the team placed linebackers Matt Judon and Ja’Whaun Bentley on the NFL’s COVID-19 list.

In addition to QB Brian Hoyer, the Patriots officially placed LB Josh Uche and ST Brandon King on the reserve/COVID list today. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 28, 2021

