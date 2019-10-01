(WHDH) — Antonio Brown’s next football showdown may be a legal battle with the National Football League.

The wide receiver could file a record nine grievances and appeals as he looks to recoup more than $60 million he believes the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots owe him, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Brown is reportedly looking to recoup from the Patriots a $1 million salary guarantee, a $9 million signing bonus, $64,000 in unpaid Week 3 salary and $20 million for a option year in 2020.

From the Raiders, Schefter reports that Brown wants to recoup $215,000 in fine appeals, $29 million in salary guarantees, a $1 million signing bonus and $860,000 in unpaid Week 1 salary.

If the NFL suspends Brown for the accusations of sexual assault and rape he is facing in a civil lawsuit filed by his former trainer, then he could also appeal that.

Brown has denied those accusations.

