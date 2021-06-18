BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Celtics are reportedly trading Kemba Walker to Oklahoma City Thunder and bringing back a familiar face.
ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported the in addition to Walker, the Celtics also traded the 16th overall pick in the 2021 draft and a 2025 second-round draft pick in exchange for Al Horford, Moses Brown, and a 2023 second-round pick.
No additional information has been released.
