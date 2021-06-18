BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Celtics are reportedly trading Kemba Walker to Oklahoma City Thunder and bringing back a familiar face.

ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported the in addition to Walker, the Celtics also traded the 16th overall pick in the 2021 draft and a 2025 second-round draft pick in exchange for Al Horford, Moses Brown, and a 2023 second-round pick.

No additional information has been released.

The Celtics are trading Kemba Walker, the No. 16 overall pick in the 2021 draft and a 2025 second-round draft pick to Oklahoma City for Al Horford, Moses Brown and a 2023 second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 18, 2021

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)