Report: Celtics guard Kyrie Irving to miss remainder of season, playoffs

Boston Celtics's Kyrie Irving plays against the Minnesota Timberwolves in an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 8, 2018, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Celtics star guard Kyrie Irving will reportedly miss the rest of the regular season and all of the playoffs with a knee injury.

The Celtics announced that Irving make a full recovery in 4-5 months, which would span the rest of the regular season and playoffs, due to a knee injury he suffered earlier this season. He was originally scheduled to miss 3-6 weeks.

According to the team, Irving will have two screws removed from his left knee after dealing with an infection from a previous surgery.

Irving has averaged 24.4 points and 5.1 assists per game this season for the Celtics, who are currently the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference and have already clinched a playoff spot.

