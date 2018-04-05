Report: Celtics guard Kyrie Irving to miss remainder of season, playoffs

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Celtics star guard Kyrie Irving will reportedly miss the rest of the regular season and all of the playoffs with a knee injury.
The Celtics announced that Irving make a full recovery in 4-5 months, which would span the rest of the regular season and playoffs, due to a knee injury he suffered earlier this season. He was originally scheduled to miss 3-6 weeks.
According to the team, Irving will have two screws removed from his left knee after dealing with an infection from a previous surgery.
Irving has averaged 24.4 points and 5.1 assists per game this season for the Celtics, who are currently the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference and have already clinched a playoff spot.
This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)