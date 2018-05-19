Report: Celtics legend Bill Russell rushed to hospital

(WHDH) — Celtics legend Bill Russell has been rushed to a hospital in the Seattle area, according to reports.

TMZ says that Russell, 84, was experiencing heart trouble and shortness of breath Friday night and was taken to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

Russell is considered one of the greatest players in NBA history. The Celtics superstar collected 11 NBA championships on his way to being named an NBA Hall-of-Famer.

Russell’s No. 6 is retired in the rafters at the TD Garden.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

