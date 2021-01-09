Report: Celtics’ Tatum tests positive for COVID-19

Jayson Tatum has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss at least the next week and a half of Celtics games and practices, according to reports Saturday.

The Boston Globe reported Tatum tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the next 10 to 14 days due to the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, joining teammates Tristan Thompson, Grant Williams and Robert Williams.

The 22-year-old All-Star just scored a team-high 32 points in Friday’s game against the Washington Wizards. The Celtics host the Miami Heat Sunday.

