FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) – The Patriots begin their voluntary off-season conditioning program Monday and Rob Gronkowski will apparently not take part.

Gronk has still not committed to playing this season.

The tight end will not be in attendance for the start of the off-season workouts, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He has been communicating with the team.

Gronk does have incentive to be in Foxborough for the workouts at some point. The Patriots star has a $250,000 workout bonus that’s based on attending a “percentage” of the voluntary workouts.

Tom Brady is also expected to miss the start of the off-season program while he serves as a global ambassador for the Best Buddies program in Qatar.

