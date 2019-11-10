Report: Kraft trying to get Gronkowski back on Patriots in time for playoffs

BOSTON (WHDH) - Patriots owner Robert Kraft is reportedly asking Rob Gronkowski to come back to the team in time for the playoffs, and fans are ready for him to return.

A new report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport claims Kraft minced no words when he approached the star tight end shortly after his retirement, telling him the team wants him back for a playoff run this year.

Gronkowski himself has gone back and forth, teasing the issue on Thursday night football just a month ago when he said he’d “always keep the door open.” But a week later, he shut down that possibility on WEEI.

“I retired for a reason, I needed to step away,” Gronkowski said. “So it would be a no, it would be a no, there it is.”

According to NFL rules, Gronkowski has until Nov. 30 when the door shuts for good. Fans say they’re counting on him choosing to suit back up.

“Even if he’s not in 110 percent shape, his energy is like … ‘Oh, Gronk’s on the field, we’re gonna win,” one fan said outside the TD Garden.

