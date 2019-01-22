KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WHDH) — The NFL is reportedly looking into a laser that was flashed at New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during Sunday’s AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

A local news station captured two moments on camera when a green light was shined in the direction of Brady during the fourth quarter.

The first instance reportedly occurred during a hand-off to running back Sony Michel and again during a pass to wide receiver Chris Hogan.

A spokesperson for the NFL told ESPN that the league would look into the laser report.

The Patriots went on to beat the Chiefs in overtime, 37-31.

