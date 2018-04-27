Report: NHL asks Bruins’ Brad Marchand to stop licking people

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins are moving on in the playoffs and the NHL is making a special request ahead of the team’s next series.

In a call with team representatives earlier this month, league officials told them to tell Brad Marchand to stop licking people, according to SportsNet.

The Bruins winger was caught on camera in Game 1 of the team’s series with the Toronto Maple Leafs trying to lick Toronto forward Leo Komarov. Marchand and Komarov had a similar incident earlier this season.

The Bruins won the series in seven games after a 7-4 victory in Boston Wednesday night.

In the playoffs, Marchand, 29, has 3 goals and 6 assists in 7 games.

