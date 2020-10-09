Report: No new positive COVID-19 tests for Pats players ahead of Monday’s game

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is shown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, in Foxborough, Mass.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

BOSTON (WHDH) - (WHDH) — All of the New England Patriots players tested for COVID-19 during the team’s latest round of testing have tested negative, according to ESPN.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that both the Patriots and the Tennessee Titans, who have been dealing with an outbreak in their locker room, returned no positives ahead of their upcoming games.

The Patriots are slated to take on the Denver Broncos on Monday.

Quarterback Cam Newton tested positive last week and was forced to miss the game against Kansas City.

This week, the Patriots’ facility was closed for most of the week after reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore tested positive, as did practice-squad player Bill Murray.

Kickoff is slated for Monday at 5 p.m.

No positives this morning for both the Titans and Patriots means that their games now are on track to be played. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2020

