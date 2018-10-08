(WHDH) — Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte will allegedly be seeking treatment for a years-long alcohol addiction.
Lochte’s agent told People that “Ryan is getting the help he needs” following an alleged incident at a hotel in California early Thursday.
Lochte has earned a dozen Olympic medals in swimming, including six gold medals.
He was banned from competing for a year, starting in July, because he got too big of an IV infusion.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)