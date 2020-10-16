Report: Patriots cancel practice after another positive COVID-19 test

The New England Patriots will be canceling their Friday practice after another positive COVID-19 test, ESPN reported Friday, citing a source.

There is also a second test that they are awaiting to confirm is positive, according to ESPN Insider Field Yates and ESPN Patriots beat reporter Mike Reiss.

Reporting with @FieldYates: The Patriots will be canceling their Friday practice after a positive COVID-19 test, per a source. There is also a second test they are awaiting to confirm is a positive. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 16, 2020

