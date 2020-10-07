Reports: Patriots cancel practice after CB Stephon Gilmore tests positive for COVID-19

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots have canceled their practice Wednesday after a third player tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an NFL Network report.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero tweeted that cornerback and 2019 Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore has contracted the coronavirus.

#Patriots star CB Stephon Gilmore has tested positive for the coronavirus and the team isn't expected to practice today, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 7, 2020

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore has tested positive for COVID-19, as @TomPelissero reported. So, for now, the Patriots have QB Cam Newton, CB Stephon Gilmore and practice squad DT Bill Murray on their Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 7, 2020

A spokesperson for the Patriots announced that practice has been canceled as a precaution.

Quarterback Cam Newton and defensive tackle Bill Murray, a member of the team’s practice squad, previously tested positive for the virus, according to reports.

The Patriots are slated to play the Denver Broncos Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

