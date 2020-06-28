Report: Patriots fined $1.1M, lose draft pick after filming Bengals coaching staff last year

The New England Patriots will pay more than $1 million and fines and lose a draft pick as punishment for filming the Cincinnati Bengals’ coaching staff last season, according to reports from ESPN.

Last December, a film crew for the Patriots’ “Do Your Job” web series was caught on camera filming the Bengals, who the Patriots were playing the next week, from the press box, and asking if they could delete the footage.

The team will pay $1.1 million in fines and lose its 2021 third-round draft pick, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, and their television crew will not be allowed to film any games during the 2020 season. Videographer David Mondillo was also banned from NFL facilities until further notice.

