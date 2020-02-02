Report: Patriots ‘intent’ on re-signing Tom Brady, willing to pay $30M

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shakes hands with a fan as he leaves the field after losing an NFL wild-card playoff football game ti the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)

The Patriots may be ready to pay the price to keep Tom Brady in New England.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Patriots are “intent” on re-signing Brady, believing he has “one or two” good years left — and are willing to pay him more than $30 million a year.

The Patriots couldn’t officially sign Brady until free agency begins on March 18, although other teams are not allowed to start talking with him until March 16. The Raiders and the Chargers have expressed interest in signing Brady already.

Brady made $23 million in 2019, which is not in line with the league’s other elite quarterbacks. Fans said they don’t want to see him get a new contract with another team.

“I think it would literally break my heart, kill me and bury me, if I saw him suit up for anyone else,” said Taseantae Beckford.

Still, some say 30-plus million dollars may be a little too steep.

“If we give him 30 million it’s… what are we gonna give other people? Technical debt is what I like to call it,” said Nate Ferdinand.

