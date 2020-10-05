FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots will head to Kansas City to face the Chiefs Monday after all of the team’s overnight coronavirus test results came back negative, according to an ESPN report.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted Monday morning that the Patriots have loaded onto their buses and are heading to the airport.

Patriots’ PCR overnight test results all came back negative this morning and the team is now on its buses to go to the airport to fly to Kansas City for tonight’s game vs. the Chiefs, per @fieldyates and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2020

Quarterback Cam Newton reportedly contracted the virus, prompting the NFL to postpone the Patriots vs. Chiefs game, which was originally scheduled for Sunday.

The game will now be played at 7:05 p.m. Monday.

Newton took to Instagram to write that he plans to take time to get healthy.

“I NEVER WILL QUESTION GODs reasoning; just will always respond with, “YES LORD”!! I appreciate all the love, support, and WELL WISHES!! I will take this time to get healthy and self reflect on the other AMAZING THINGs THAT I SHOULD BE GRATEFUL FOR!!” he wrote.

The NFL said in a statement that the Patriots and Chiefs are working with infectious disease experts to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments.

The Patriots-Chiefs game was not the first to be rescheduled over the weekend. The Tennessee Titans’ Sunday game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was rescheduled to Oct. 25 after the Titans announced a number of positive tests within the organization.

