FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady may not be coming back to the NFL, according to an ESPN report.

Brady has not committed to playing in 2018, ESPN writer Adam Schefter said, though he added that people who know Brady believe he will be back this season.

Brady was not present for the start of New England’s off-season program.

The 40-year-old has long said he plans to play football well into his 40’s. His wife has pushed him to retire in years past.

