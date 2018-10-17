Report: Sale won’t start for Red Sox in Game 5

HOUSTON (WHDH) — Red Sox ace Chris Sale is not expected to start in Game 5 for the Boston Red Sox against the Houston Astros as he continues to deal with a stomach issue that hospitalized him earlier this week, ESPN reports.

ESPN’s Buster Olney says Sale “still feels weak” from the stomach issue. It is not known who will pitch in his place.

The Red Sox currently hold a 2-1 lead in the ALCS, with Game 4 scheduled for tonight at 8:30 p.m. Rick Porcello is expected to start in Game 4.

Olney says the earliest Sale could start is Game 6.

