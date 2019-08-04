Report: Tom Brady, Patriots agree to 2-year contract extension

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has agreed to a two-year contract extension that will pay him $23 million this year, according to a report from ESPN.

Brady’s contract extension makes him the sixth highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, who first reported the agreement.

Patriots’ QB Tom Brady is signing a two-year extension that will pay him $23 million this year, per source. It makes him the 6th highest-paid QB in the league. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2019

