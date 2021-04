BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins went all in at the National Hockey League trade deadline by reportedly trading for forward Taylor Hall.

The Bruins acquired the 2018 MVP from the Buffalo Sabres, according to multiple reports.

They also received center Curtis Lazar in the trade.

Boston is trading forward Anders Bjork and a second round pick in the deal.

