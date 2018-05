Quarterback Tom Brady will not be at the opening of the Patriots’ organized team activities Monday, according to multiple reports.

Brady has not participated in the Patriots’ offseason program so far this year.

The activities are voluntary but Brady has been involved in them in the past.

The Patriots’ mandatory mini-camp starts in two weeks.

