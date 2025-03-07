BOSTON (WHDH) - According to multiple reports, the Boston Bruins are trading left wing Brad Marchand to the Stanley Cup defending champions Florida Panthers.

Marchand, 36, spent nearly the last 16 seasons with the Bruins and last two as the 27th captain in franchise history. Marchand was the last remaining player from the 2011 Stanley Cup winning team.

Marchand has 47 points on 21 goals and 26 assists this season for the Bruins.

Marchand is expected to be out up until before the playoffs due to an upper body injury he suffered against the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 1.

Marchand was nearing the end of an 8 year, $49,000,000 contract with Boston.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.



(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)