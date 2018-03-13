Reports: Former Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler to sign with Titans

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - According to multiple reports, former New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler intends to sign a contract with the Tennessee Titans.

According to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, Butler will sign a 5-year contract with the Titans for $61 million, $30 million of which is guaranteed.

Butler, 28, has spent his entire four-year career with the Patriots after being signed as an undrafted free agent out of West Alabama. Butler worked his way onto the depth chart in 2015 and made a crucial play in the Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks, intercepting a pass at the goal line that helped the Patriots hold on to win.

Butler won two Super Bowls in his four years with the Patriots but didn’t play at all defensively in the Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year, a move that mystified many Patriots fans. He did appear in the game for one play on special teams.

In his career, Butler has recorded 8 interceptions, 2 sacks, and 173 tackles for the Patriots.

In potentially signing with the Titans, Butler joins former Patriots player and current Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel.

