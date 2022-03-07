FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is reportedly engaged to his girlfriend who he started dating in 2019.

Tommy Hilfiger revealed during the inaugural amfAR Gala in Palm Beach, Florida that Kraft, 80, and his girlfriend, 47-year-old Dana Blumberg, recently got engaged, People reported.

Page Six was the first to report the news.

Kraft was previously married to Myra Hiatt Kraft for nearly 50 years before she passed away from ovarian cancer in July 2011.

