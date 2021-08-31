FOXBORO (WHDH/AP) — The New England Patriots have released quarterback Cam Newton, according to multiple reports.

Newton started each of New England’s three preseason games, but also missed five days of practice leading into Sunday’s exhibition finale after a “misunderstanding” of NFL COVID-19 protocols. It required Newton to sit out a mandatory five-day waiting period for unvaccinated players after he attended an out-of-town doctor’s appointment.

Mac Jones, the Patriots’ 2021 first-round draft pick, is reportedly going to start Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins.

No additional information has been released.

As @globejimmcbride first reported, the Patriots have released QB Cam Newton. This means rookie Mac Jones is the starting quarterback. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 31, 2021

The #Patriots have released Cam Newton, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2021

The release of QB Cam Newton frees up $1.8M of cap space for the #Patriots.



Newton is guaranteed his $1.5M salary, a $2M signing bonus, and his $100,000 workout bonus for his offseason with New England, and is free to sign elsewhere immediately. — Spotrac (@spotrac) August 31, 2021

