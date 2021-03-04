BOSTON (WHDH) - Outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is reportedly on the move.
The free agent is set to sign a two-year deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, according to multiple reports.
He spent more than eight years with the Boston Red Sox, winning a Gold Glove and helping lead the team to a World Series title in 2018.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
