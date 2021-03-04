Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr. plays against the Washington Nationals during a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is reportedly on the move.

The free agent is set to sign a two-year deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, according to multiple reports.

He spent more than eight years with the Boston Red Sox, winning a Gold Glove and helping lead the team to a World Series title in 2018.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)