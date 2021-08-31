FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots player Stephon Gilmore will be on the sidelines when the season starts.

The cornerback will begin the season on the physically unable to perform list, meaning he will miss at least the first six weeks of the season, according to reports.

Gilmore has been recovering from a torn quad that he suffered last season.

The injury required offseason surgery.

This news comes after the Patriots reportedly released quarterback Cam Newton, clearing the way for rookie Mac Jones to open the season as New England’s quarterback.

