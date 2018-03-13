Reports: Patriots RB Dion Lewis to sign with Tennessee Titans

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - According to reports, Patriots running back Dion Lewis will sign a multi-year deal with the New England Patriots.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Lewis will sign a four-year deal with the team.

Lewis had 180 rushes for 896 yards and 6 touchdowns for the Patriots in 2017.

It’s the third departure of a Patriots player on the day and the second to leave for the Patriots. Cornerback Malcolm Butler plans to sign a five-year deal with the Titans.

Danny Amendola will also reportedly sign a two-year deal with the Miami Dolphins.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)