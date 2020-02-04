Reports: Red Sox, Dodgers agree to deal to send Betts, Price to Los Angeles

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a deal that would see Red Sox star outfielder Mookie Betts and pitcher David Price dealt to Los Angeles, according to reports.

ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan reported the news Tuesday night and attributed the information to sources familiar with the deal, which is pending medical reviews.

Other reports indicated the Red Sox would be acquiring outfielder Alex Verdugo.

The details of the trade have not been announced.

BREAKING: The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a deal with the Boston Red Sox that would send star outfielder Mookie Betts and starter David Price to the Dodgers, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Deal is pending medical reviews. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 5, 2020

There could be a third team involved in the deal, as @Ken_Rosenthal reported. Significant cash will be going the way of wherever David Price lands. But the main player, Mookie Betts, will be a Dodger should medicals go as expected. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 5, 2020

Both Mookie Betts and David Price would head to Los Angeles if #RedSox and #Dodgers complete their blockbuster, a source tells The Athletic. Alex Verdugo would be centerpiece for Boston. Deal could be in place tonight, per @alexspeier. Would require completion of medical reviews. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 5, 2020

