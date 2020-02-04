Reports: Red Sox, Dodgers agree to deal to send Betts, Price to Los Angeles

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a deal that would see Red Sox star outfielder Mookie Betts and pitcher David Price dealt to Los Angeles, according to reports.
ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan reported the news Tuesday night and attributed the information to sources familiar with the deal, which is pending medical reviews.
Other reports indicated the Red Sox would be acquiring outfielder Alex Verdugo.
The details of the trade have not been announced.
