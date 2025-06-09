BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox are calling up outfielder Roman Anthony, the number one prospect in baseball, according to reports.

Anthony, 21, is hitting .288 with 10 home runs and 29 runs batted in AAA with the Worcester Red Sox (WooSox).

According to Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal, Anthony is set to make his major league debut tonight against the Tampa Bay Rays and will bat fifth.

Wilyer Abreu is reportedly headed to the injured list.

